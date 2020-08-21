Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LiveXLive Media, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loton, Corp which provide premium internet networks devoted to live music and music-related video content. The company provides an online destination for music fans to enjoy premium live performances from music venues and leading music festivals, such as Rock in Rio, Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival, Hangout Music Festival as well as premium original content, artist exclusives and industry interviews. LiveXLive Media Inc., formerly known as Loton Corp., is based in Beverly Hills, United States. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Livexlive Media in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Livexlive Media from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on shares of Livexlive Media from $4.50 to $5.75 in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Livexlive Media currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.59.

Livexlive Media stock opened at $2.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.55. Livexlive Media has a 1 year low of $0.72 and a 1 year high of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $205.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.23.

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $10.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 million. Livexlive Media had a negative net margin of 89.47% and a negative return on equity of 1,178.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Livexlive Media will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert S. Ellin acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.80 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,384,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,876,429.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 31,346 shares of company stock valued at $86,959 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,337,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,182,000 after buying an additional 1,737,503 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Livexlive Media by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Livexlive Media by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 459,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 72,088 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Livexlive Media by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Livexlive Media during the second quarter valued at about $552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.58% of the company’s stock.

LiveXLive Media, Inc a digital media company, engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform; and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.

