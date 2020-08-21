Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Loews by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Loews by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Loews by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Loews by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,834 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

L has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Loews from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine lowered Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

Shares of L traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.61. 657,213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 785,289. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.74. Loews Co. has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $56.88.

Loews (NYSE:L) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 9.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th.

In other Loews news, major shareholder Corp Loews bought 93,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.24 per share, with a total value of $3,197,468.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 242,743,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,311,525,695.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 348,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,400,428. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

