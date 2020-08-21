Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 18th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the apparel retailer will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $385.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $345.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $280.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.97.

LULU stock opened at $366.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.07. Lululemon Athletica has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $367.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $325.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.71.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 34,102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,390,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,995.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

