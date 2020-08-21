MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities lowered MAG Silver from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on MAG Silver in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on MAG Silver from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.05.

Shares of MAG opened at $16.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.27. MAG Silver has a 52-week low of $3.84 and a 52-week high of $18.25.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,213,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 53,810 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,259,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,425,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,105,000 after acquiring an additional 22,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in MAG Silver by 211.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,720 shares in the last quarter.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interest in the Juanicipio property covering an area of approximately 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

