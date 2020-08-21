Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) Short Interest Update

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the July 30th total of 608,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGLN traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The company had a trading volume of 106,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,806. Magellan Health has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.22.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.34. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.74% and a net margin of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Magellan Health news, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 1,415 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $111,077.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,917,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 3.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 181,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,535 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Magellan Health by 117.8% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 10,988 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Magellan Health by 5.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 312,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Magellan Health by 15.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 57,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGLN. ValuEngine upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Magellan Health from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Magellan Health Company Profile

Magellan Health, Inc provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

