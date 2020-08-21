Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) Short Interest Update

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,210,000 shares, a decrease of 22.0% from the July 30th total of 19,510,000 shares. Currently, 12.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,250,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:MGY opened at $6.20 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $13.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 166.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MGY. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. R. F. Lafferty decreased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.29.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 14,700 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.63 per share, with a total value of $82,761.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 6,881,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,745,012.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 64,700 shares of company stock valued at $378,511. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.