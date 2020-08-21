Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Manhattan Scientifics Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHTX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the July 15th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

MHTX stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,569. Manhattan Scientifics has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About Manhattan Scientifics

Manhattan Scientifics, Inc, a technology incubator company, focuses on the technology transfer and commercialization of transformative technologies in the areas of nanotechnology applications in medicine in the United States. It develops cancer detection technology and nanostructured metal technologies.

