Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF) Rating Reiterated by Laurentian

Marathon Gold (OTCMKTS:MGDPF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Laurentian in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Laurentian’s target price points to a potential upside of 207.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Marathon Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 11th.

Shares of Marathon Gold stock opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21. Marathon Gold has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $2.00.

About Marathon Gold

Marathon Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource projects in Canada and the United States. The company explores for gold and base metal deposits. Its principal property is the Valentine Lake gold property with 14 contiguous mineral licenses covering an area of 240 km2 located in Newfoundland.

