Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Position Increased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,322 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $54,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 51.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2,252.9% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MMC shares. BofA Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.86.

MMC stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $113.73. 9,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,415,361. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.33 and a twelve month high of $119.88. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 31.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 24th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.91%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Laurie Ledford sold 4,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.78, for a total transaction of $476,318.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,957.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

