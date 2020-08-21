Martin Court Purchases 6 Shares of Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Stock

Victrex plc (LON:VCT) insider Martin Court bought 6 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,977 ($25.85) per share, for a total transaction of £118.62 ($155.08).

Martin Court also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 16th, Martin Court purchased 7 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,944 ($25.42) per share, with a total value of £136.08 ($177.91).

On Tuesday, June 16th, Martin Court purchased 6 shares of Victrex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,018 ($26.38) per share, with a total value of £121.08 ($158.30).

Shares of Victrex stock opened at GBX 1,914 ($25.02) on Friday. Victrex plc has a 1 year low of GBX 1,645 ($21.51) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,574 ($33.65). The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion and a PE ratio of 18.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,925.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,028.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VCT shares. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.57) price target (down from GBX 1,700 ($22.23)) on shares of Victrex in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Victrex to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 2,320 ($30.33) to GBX 2,200 ($28.76) in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Barclays lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,690 ($22.09) to GBX 1,660 ($21.70) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Victrex in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 1,750 ($22.88) to GBX 1,700 ($22.23) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Victrex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,966.82 ($25.71).

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company offers VICTREX PEEK polymer materials; and biomaterial solutions for use in spine, ortho, dental, trauma, knee, cardiovascular, and orthopedic applications. It also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers.

