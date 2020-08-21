Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, "MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company's operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee."

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Mastercraft Boat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mastercraft Boat from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.80.

NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $21.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.38 million, a PE ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 2.38. Mastercraft Boat has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $23.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 9.6% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 38.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 5.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 1.2% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 147,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 20.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

