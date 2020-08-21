Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Maverix Metals Inc. is a gold royalty and streaming company. It is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Maverix Metals from $7.90 to $7.60 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th.

Maverix Metals stock opened at $4.45 on Wednesday. Maverix Metals has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 12.76 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.58 million, a P/E ratio of -111.22 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average is $4.35.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. Maverix Metals had a negative net margin of 12.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. Research analysts anticipate that Maverix Metals will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Maverix Metals by 33.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Maverix Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 2nd quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.16% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maverix Metals (MMX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.