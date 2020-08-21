McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Sells $189,215.10 in Stock

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) VP Trease Kristina Van sold 2,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $189,215.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of MGRC stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.60. The stock had a trading volume of 50,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,200. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $58.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.93. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $137.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.50 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 17.28%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 16th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised McGrath RentCorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, BidaskClub raised McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McGrath RentCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 15.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,619,000 after purchasing an additional 38,772 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% during the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 60.3% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 5,483 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 145.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in McGrath RentCorp during the second quarter worth approximately $256,000. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates in four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.