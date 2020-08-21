Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $175.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of MLCO stock opened at $19.56 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $25.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $19.60 to $21.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. CLSA cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.69.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

