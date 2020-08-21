Mercury NZ Ltd Declares Final Dividend of $0.09 (ASX:MCY)

Mercury NZ Ltd (ASX:MCY) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 19th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.89, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.57. Mercury NZ has a fifty-two week low of A$3.66 ($2.61) and a fifty-two week high of A$5.44 ($3.89). The business’s fifty day moving average is A$4.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$4.70.

Mercury NZ Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, trading, and sale of electricity in New Zealand. The company operates through Energy Markets and Others segments. It operates nine hydro generation stations on the Waikato River; and five geothermal generation stations in the central North Island.

