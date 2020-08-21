Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert Sells 5,722 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 5,722 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $449,978.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Michael Ruppert sold 12,611 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $982,775.23.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY traded down $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,109. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.83.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. Mercury Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mercury Systems during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Mercury Systems by 25.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

See Also: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.