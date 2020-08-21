Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria Sells 5,461 Shares

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) EVP Christopher C. Cambria sold 5,461 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $429,453.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher C. Cambria also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

On Wednesday, August 19th, Christopher C. Cambria sold 12,037 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $938,043.41.

MRCY stock traded down $1.32 on Friday, reaching $75.83. 256,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,109. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. Mercury Systems Inc has a twelve month low of $52.24 and a twelve month high of $96.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MRCY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.63.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.