Mexico Equity and Income Fund (NYSE:MXE) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.32

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.22. Mexico Equity and Income Fund shares last traded at $8.24, with a volume of 1,500 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.30.

Get Mexico Equity and Income Fund alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity and Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Mexico Equity and Income Fund Inc (NYSE:MXE) by 87.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,674 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.05% of Mexico Equity and Income Fund worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mexico Equity and Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:MXE)

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Mexico Equity and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexico Equity and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.