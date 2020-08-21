Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 11,599 Shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,599 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter worth $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 335.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NWL opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.17. Newell Brands Inc has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $20.99.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. Newell Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Newell Brands in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.38.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

