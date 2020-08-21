Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 2,718 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. cut its position in shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 4.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,718 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its stake in Liberty Global by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 53,705,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,412 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 80.0% in the first quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 7,200,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200,000 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in Liberty Global by 12.6% in the first quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,032,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,775,000 after purchasing an additional 673,171 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,557,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,310,000 after acquiring an additional 265,774 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,189,000 after acquiring an additional 62,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:LBTYK opened at $21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $27.67.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

