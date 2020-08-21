Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the July 15th total of 80,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Molecular Partners stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 646 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,470. Molecular Partners has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.06.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Molecular Partners in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th.

Molecular Partners AG, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various biopharmaceutical products. It is developing Abicipar, a DARPin-based anti-angiogenic drug, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema diseases, as well as on a partnered pipeline that includes novel approaches to the treatment of severe ocular diseases.

