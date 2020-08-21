Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 106.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 3.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 0.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 62,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 11.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.06% of the company’s stock.

JOUT opened at $84.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $861.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.73. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a one year low of $48.76 and a one year high of $97.00.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $138.39 million for the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%.

JOUT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub cut Johnson Outdoors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

In related news, Director Terry E. London sold 3,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total value of $335,699.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $167,922.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

