Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 27,858 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,858 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of United Bankshares worth $3,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 5.5% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 11,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 10.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Bankshares by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

UBSI opened at $26.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.19 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.38.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $258.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.93 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBSI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Raymond James lowered United Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on United Bankshares from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.70.

In other United Bankshares news, insider Craige L. Smith sold 8,500 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

