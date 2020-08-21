Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) by 4.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,059 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the first quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

In related news, Director Dwight D. Churchill bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $71.83 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,256.27. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMG shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $66.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $69.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.51. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.37 and a one year high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.62.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $471.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.28 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 5.95%. Affiliated Managers Group’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 11.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.06%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

Recommended Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.