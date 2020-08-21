Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 42.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Meritage Homes worth $3,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTH. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,289 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,451 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 46,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,577 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Meritage Homes to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.33.

NYSE:MTH opened at $102.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $106.99.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.96 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 16.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Corp will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total value of $355,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven J. Hilton sold 1,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.19, for a total transaction of $201,754.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 156,096 shares of company stock worth $15,497,620. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

