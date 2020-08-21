Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Invests $3.60 Million in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 1life Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:ONEM) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 99,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of 1life Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ONEM. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $511,062,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,486,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,689,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1life Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,562,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in 1life Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $21,428,000. 50.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEM stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. 1life Healthcare Inc has a 52 week low of $15.00 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.50.

1life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.08. Equities analysts anticipate that 1life Healthcare Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amir Dan Rubin sold 33,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.08, for a total value of $967,695.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,020,779.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Kimber D. Lockhart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.70, for a total transaction of $430,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 50,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,200.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,277 shares of company stock worth $2,001,105 over the last quarter.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONEM. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 1life Healthcare from $20.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of 1life Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform. The company develops a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. It also provides medical services in-office and virtually. As of September 30, 2019, the company had approximately 397,000 members in 9 markets in the United States; 6,000 enterprise clients; and health network partnerships.

