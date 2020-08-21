Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 77,673 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,512,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hexcel as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HXL. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 40.1% in the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 606,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,443,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 128.6% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 7,166 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hexcel in the second quarter worth about $11,972,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 412.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 30,006 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 24,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 70.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,236 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hexcel alerts:

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HXL. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.11.

NYSE HXL opened at $39.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.15. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $24.54 and a one year high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $378.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.66 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

Read More: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.