Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 53,351 ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of ChemoCentryx as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CCXI. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ChemoCentryx by 430.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

ChemoCentryx stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 9.00. ChemoCentryx Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $49.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. On average, analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CCXI shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 90,753 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $5,906,205.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,357,310 shares in the company, valued at $153,413,734.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 19,612 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.34, for a total transaction of $1,183,388.08. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 79,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,695.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,309,211 shares of company stock valued at $76,313,505. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ChemoCentryx Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Read More: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.