Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,228 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $3,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in AFLAC by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AFLAC in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AFL shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on AFLAC from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AFLAC from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

AFL stock opened at $36.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.86. AFLAC Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $23.07 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.17 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. AFLAC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.23%.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.13 per share, for a total transaction of $38,130.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,531.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 16,392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $611,749.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,117,712.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

