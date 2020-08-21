Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 95,959 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 52.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 95,959 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,114,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $97,194,000 after buying an additional 140,283 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 14.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 846,552 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,995,000 after purchasing an additional 109,796 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 301.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 46,437 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 34,881 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 94.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 62,654 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 30,463 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 4.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 570,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,152 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPC opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52 week low of $15.26 and a 52 week high of $69.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 7.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.96%.

MPC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Marathon Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.93.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

