Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 4.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,523 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,596 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 102.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the second quarter worth about $44,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 160.0% during the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In related news, VP Catia Hagopian sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.41, for a total transaction of $108,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,425,765.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marshall C. Turner sold 7,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $673,312.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,958,045.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,075 shares of company stock worth $2,206,255 in the last three months. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

XLNX stock opened at $101.38 on Friday. Xilinx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.68 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.98.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.25). Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $726.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.22 million. Equities analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.37%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Xilinx from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Xilinx from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.32.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.