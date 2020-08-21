NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey Sells 5,938 Shares

NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) CFO K Thomas Bailey sold 5,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $231,225.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,938 shares in the company, valued at $231,225.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, June 30th, K Thomas Bailey sold 3,260 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.17, for a total value of $95,094.20.

Shares of NSTG stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $40.36. 294,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,712. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.03. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.55 and a beta of 1.36. NanoString Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $13.85 and a twelve month high of $40.70.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 55.26% and a negative return on equity of 75.15%. Equities research analysts forecast that NanoString Technologies Inc will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.9% during the second quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in NanoString Technologies by 57.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,161 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

