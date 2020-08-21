National Bank Financial Increases Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) Price Target to C$49.00

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD.B) had its target price upped by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ATD.B. CIBC upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alimentation Couche-Tard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$55.50.

Shares of TSE ATD.B opened at C$45.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$45.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.47. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 1-year low of C$30.40 and a 1-year high of C$47.49.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Company Profile

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuel; and stationary energy, marine fuel, aviation fuel, and chemicals. The company operates its convenience store and road transportation fuel retailing chain under various banners, including Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, Mac's, Re.Store, and Topaz.

