National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) – National Bank Financial lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report issued on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.11. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FVI. Laurentian lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.60 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$8.25 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday.

FVI stock opened at C$8.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 85.15. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1 year low of C$2.05 and a 1 year high of C$9.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.05 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.52.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.55, for a total transaction of C$98,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$485,237.10. Also, Senior Officer David Volkert sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total value of C$70,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,363 shares in the company, valued at C$583,130.04.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

