National Bank Financial Weighs in on Pan American Silver Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAAS)

Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2020 EPS estimates for Pan American Silver in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.64 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.44. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Pan American Silver’s FY2021 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

PAAS has been the subject of several other reports. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Friday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Pan American Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley increased their target price on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Bank of America upgraded Pan American Silver from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $34.50 to $44.75 in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, FBR & Co dropped their target price on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.84.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 214.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.43. Pan American Silver has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $40.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.23.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.15. Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 2.31%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 46.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the second quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 0.7% during the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 263,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 4.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 76,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Pan American Silver by 65.2% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 206,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,275,000 after purchasing an additional 81,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company owns and operates mines located in Mexico, Peru, Canada, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

