Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) released its earnings results on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

NYSE NM opened at $1.92 on Friday. Navios Maritime has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $6.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.91.

Navios Maritime Company Profile

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

