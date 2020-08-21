Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Navios Maritime (NYSE:NM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The shipping company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.82) by ($0.22), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Navios Maritime had a positive return on equity of 8.96% and a negative net margin of 44.69%.

Navios Maritime stock opened at $1.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.97 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.91. Navios Maritime has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.94.

About Navios Maritime

Navios Maritime Holdings Inc operates as a seaborne shipping and logistics company in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. The company focuses on the transportation and transshipment of dry bulk commodities, including iron ores, coal, and grains. It operates through three segments: Dry Bulk Vessel Operations, Logistics Business, and Containers Business.

