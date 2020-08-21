Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie Sells 6,245 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 6,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $122,839.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NKTR stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.18. 661,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $28.60. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 9.19, a current ratio of 9.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.24. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.23% and a negative net margin of 264.38%. The firm had revenue of $48.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.76 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 109.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.62 EPS for the current year.

NKTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 18.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 681,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $12,170,000 after purchasing an additional 104,172 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 41,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,111,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,684,000 after acquiring an additional 71,526 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 179.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 128,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 82,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,450 shares during the last quarter. 98.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

