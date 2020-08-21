NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Sells $87,315.84 in Stock

NetGear, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) SVP Michael A. Werdann sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total value of $87,315.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,211 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,704.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:NTGR traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.83. The stock had a trading volume of 164,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.45. NetGear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.89 and a beta of 1.12.

NetGear (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.32. NetGear had a return on equity of 2.29% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.56 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NetGear, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on NTGR. BWS Financial upped their price objective on NetGear from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. BidaskClub raised NetGear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on NetGear from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded NetGear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on NetGear from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NetGear by 16.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,315,807 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,893,000 after purchasing an additional 321,845 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the fourth quarter valued at $7,312,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NetGear in the first quarter valued at $4,931,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NetGear by 101.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 386,920 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of NetGear by 30.4% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 779,863 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,812,000 after purchasing an additional 181,874 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

About NetGear

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

