New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) Stake Increased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in New Jersey Resources were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 7.6% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 0.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 129,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,241,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 22.0% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 213,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,968,000 after purchasing an additional 38,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New Jersey Resources alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.75.

Shares of NJR opened at $31.45 on Friday. New Jersey Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $21.14 and a 1 year high of $46.36. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.87 and a 200-day moving average of $34.13.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $299.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Corp will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

New Jersey Resources Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Jersey Resources Corp (NYSE:NJR).

Receive News & Ratings for New Jersey Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Jersey Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.