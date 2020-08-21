New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 300 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Whirlpool by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on WHR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $158.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $103.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.67.

Whirlpool stock opened at $182.92 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $185.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.37.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.15. Whirlpool had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 22.08%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

Whirlpool Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

