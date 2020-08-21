New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 500 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Celanese were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 2,766.7% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 513.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 31.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 25.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. Alembic Global Advisors raised Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Celanese from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Celanese from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Celanese from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.85.

Celanese stock opened at $99.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.70 and a fifty-two week high of $128.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.51.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 24th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.02%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

