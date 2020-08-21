New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 7.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in LKQ were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in LKQ by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 54,325 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in LKQ by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in LKQ by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 41,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in LKQ by 432.3% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 384,352 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,883,000 after buying an additional 312,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in LKQ by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 313,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,203,000 after buying an additional 144,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LKQ. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of LKQ from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub raised LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on LKQ from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on LKQ from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $30.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. LKQ Co. has a 52-week low of $13.31 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.45.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 4.72%. The business’s revenue was down 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

