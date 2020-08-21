New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,476 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.1% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 209,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.8% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 131,696 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,529 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 213,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 12,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 7.1% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 327,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.72. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.24%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.04.

In related news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total transaction of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 532,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.