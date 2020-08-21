New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 436.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 95.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in NRG Energy by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NRG Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NRG. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.50 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NRG Energy from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine cut NRG Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Cfra cut NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.70.

NRG Energy stock opened at $34.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.43. NRG Energy Inc has a one year low of $19.54 and a one year high of $41.78.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 130.12% and a net margin of 44.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NRG Energy Inc will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

