New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,000 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,999 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,819,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $614,283,000 after acquiring an additional 202,335 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,783,406 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,856,000 after acquiring an additional 69,053 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 26.9% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,456,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $289,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,869 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.3% during the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 7,210,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $279,972,000 after acquiring an additional 425,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 11.9% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 6,992,516 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $271,519,000 after acquiring an additional 744,134 shares during the last quarter. 95.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XRAY. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In other news, Director Michael C. Alfano sold 2,500 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $115,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,669 shares in the company, valued at $725,004.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William E. Newell sold 10,000 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $482,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,472.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $42.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.36. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 12 month low of $31.58 and a 12 month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $490.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.55 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 24th. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

