New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHM. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 126,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 36,590 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup during the 1st quarter worth about $1,288,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 245,489 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 43,394 shares in the last quarter. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PHM opened at $46.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.43. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $47.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.85.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PulteGroup had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 54,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $2,414,437.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,788,271.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHM. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James raised shares of PulteGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.76.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

