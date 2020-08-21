New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 200 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Snap-on by 85.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Snap-on in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNA opened at $148.87 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $90.72 and a 1-year high of $172.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.50 and a 200 day moving average of $134.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.03). Snap-on had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The business had revenue of $724.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

SNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Snap-on from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.33.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $4,141,791.50. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 28,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.05, for a total transaction of $3,866,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

