New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 400 Shares of Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Gartner were worth $734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 694,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,117,000 after acquiring an additional 116,372 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $466,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter worth $9,641,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

In other news, Director Karen E. Dykstra sold 2,775 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.08, for a total value of $363,747.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.43, for a total transaction of $1,304,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,506 shares in the company, valued at $103,627,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,079 shares of company stock worth $2,362,775. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT stock opened at $127.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.45. Gartner Inc has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.49.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Gartner Inc will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.