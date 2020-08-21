New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Decreases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 72.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BIO. State Street Corp increased its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 686,687 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $240,725,000 after acquiring an additional 29,834 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 386,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after buying an additional 66,260 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $134,784,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 501.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 309,899 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $139,916,000 after buying an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 129.8% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 258,641 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $89,864,000 after buying an additional 146,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIO stock opened at $515.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $540.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $503.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $433.35.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical research company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $536.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.80 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 84.89% and a return on equity of 3.66%. Analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,274. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Giovanni Magni sold 2,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $518.81, for a total value of $1,235,805.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,451,402.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $525.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

